Is it so much to ask to keep your pants on in public? It allegedly was for one brazen customer, and now the owner and employees of a restaurant in New York are left having to pick up after this man's angry tirade. The incident happened Saturday and the shocking encounter was all captured on surveillance video, according to the New York Post. The owner of the restaurant says this is not the first time they've had problems with this no pants wearing troublemaker.

No Pants, NO Service!

The Post says the suspect was asked to leave the 4 Choices & A Soup earlier Saturday for not wearing any pants. Employees say that while he is a regular at the establishment in Flushing, he has caused problems before. The owner told the Post that they've caught him urinating in front of the store, and he was even spotted with absolutely no clothes on one day.

But after being asked to leave the restaurant Saturday, the suspect had other plans in mid.

The Post says the same man allegedly returned that afternoon with a hammer and proceeded to smash every glass window, glass door, and areas near the food as possible. The owner says the man is not mentally well and that they thought he may have been off his meds this particular day. The restaurant went on to say that one days when he takes his medication is pretty normal.

Police say he has been arrested and charges are pending.

New York Man Burns Pants

In another case of a guy wearing no pants, this one decided to burn the pair he was wearing. Domestic disputes can be a tense situation, but things really got out of hand back in 2018 when a 36-year-old man lit his pants on fire during an argument. Syracuse.com reports that the resulting blaze ended up destroying the house, along with a garage, and two vehicles.

Authorities say the Hastings, N.Y. man was charged with two counts of 4th-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief for reckless property damage, and other charges. What he was hoping to accomplish by setting one of his own pairs of pants on fire is still a mystery. Police did not indicate if he had a backup pair available at the time of arrest.