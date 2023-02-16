Smell of Smoke From Fire Worries Hudson Valley, New York Residents

Hudson Valley residents are being told to avoid the area after many smelled smoke.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., officials from Putnam County, New York told residents to "avoid the area" because of an active fire.

Brush Fire In Putnam County, New York

Officials from the Carmel Police Department confirmed Putnam County firefighters were battling a brush fire.

"***ALERT - BRUSH FIRE***," the Carmel Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Carmel Fire Dept and surrounding fire departments worked on a brush fire in the area of Tulip Road in Carmel, New York.

Police say there was no threat to homes in the area but advised all to "avoid the area."

"The fire is in a wooded area and there is no immediate threat to homes at this time. Be mindful that smoke from this fire has spread in the area," the Carmel Police Department said.

Residents Near Carmel, New York Fire Smelled Smoke

One resident thanked officials for battling the blaze and for releasing information about the smell.

"Thank you MVFD. Smelled the smoke earlier, but had no idea where it was coming from," one person wrote on Facebook. "Watched all the trucks go up Dahlia, now Teakettle Spout also…. Hoping no one gets hurt!"

