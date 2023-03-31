Smells So Good: Perfume Heist at Ulta New Hartford
New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help in identifying several individuals involved in a coordinated theft at a New Hartford retailer.
The video and images included show a group of people stealing numerous fragrances from the Ulta Beauty location on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. This footage from inside the store is from last Sunday, March 26.
The four suspects seem to have loaded items into their duffle bags and simply walked out of the store.
Anyone with information regarding the theft, or who can identify individuals in the video are asked to call New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111. All calls can be kept confidential, police said. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
