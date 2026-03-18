Police: Added Security at Donovan Middle School After Snapchat Threat

The Utica Police Department and the Utica City School District were alerted on March 17th to a Snapchat video referencing the school. Officials say they immediately began working together to identify those involved and determine whether there was any danger to students or staff.

Investigators say the situation appears to have grown out of an earlier altercation between two groups in the community. Police have since identified individuals connected to both groups and conducted interviews with them and their caregivers, according to UPD Lt. Mike Curley.

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So far, those interviewed have told investigators the video was not meant as a legitimate threat against the school. Instead, police say it was directed at members of the opposing group involved in the earlier dispute.

Even so, authorities are continuing to dig into exactly what was said and whether any laws were broken. Police say criminal charges are still possible depending on what the investigation turns up.

At the same time, outreach efforts are underway to keep things from escalating. Community groups, including SNUG and Rebuilding the Village, have been brought in to work with those involved and help calm tensions.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at Donovan Middle School for the rest of the week. School officials say the added security is meant to ensure a safe environment for students, staff, and visitors.

Both the school district and Utica police say they will continue to monitor the situation closely, stressing that safety remains their top priority.

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