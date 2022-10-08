Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York.

9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts

"Our upstate airports are our gateways to local economies and make lasting impressions, connecting New Yorkers and tourists to the beautiful destinations that the Empire State has to offer," Hochul said. "By making critical investments to further modernize facilities across upstate New York, we are lifting upstate airports to new heights and providing a 21st-century transportation experience that travelers expect and deserve."

The following airports will be revitalized

Albany International Airport

Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Airport

Watertown International Airport

Saratoga County Airport

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Sullivan County International Airport

Ogdensburg International Airport

Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport

Adirondack Regional Airport

"Upstate New York's airports are gateways that open the door for expanded opportunities in business, travel and tourism, and there is no greater advocate for investment in these facilities than Governor Kathy Hochul - because she knows that investing in aviation will bring a renewed sense of prosperity across upstate New York," New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez stated.

Below are photos and more information about the changes coming to each airport:

The funding aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate airports while creating airports for the 21st century. Updates include: