Snow Emergency Declared In Utica

The City of Utica has declared a Snow Emergency.

All cars must be off city streets to allow for passage of snow removal and emergency vehicles.

The snow emergency applies to all city streets with no exceptions.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

Utica Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Broad Street and John Street.

They say there is currently an 18-wheeler stuck in the snow causing a major traffic backup and delays.

Police say they are working as fast as possible to remove the vehicle, but with the conditions, it’s going to be some time.

You’re asked to use alternate routes if you are traveling in that area.