Snowfall and Slick Roads Expected: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Christmas

The weather forecast for the next couple days seems to indicate that we will be seeing a white Christmas after all. The National Weather Service is putting Oneida County on notice. We are going from bitter cold temperatures to possibly heavy snowfall and slippery roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern and Southern Oneida Counties, including Utica, Rome, and Boonville. The advisory will be in effect from 7 PM this evening (12/23/24) until 1 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 24th.

As a result of this advisory residents should expect snow accumulation between 3 and 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall occurring between midnight and 7 AM on Tuesday. Snowfall is predicted to taper off late Tuesday morning, continuing lightly into the early afternoon.

The weather advisory is also putting Central New York drivers on notice. Slippery road conditions are anticipated, which could significantly impact the Tuesday morning commute. Motorists are urged to slow down, exercise caution, and allow extra travel time.

“Snow removal crews will be out in full force, but conditions may remain hazardous, especially on secondary roads and during the early hours of the storm,” warned local officials.

For the latest road condition updates, drivers can dial 511 or visit their state’s Department of Transportation website. Residents are also encouraged to prepare by ensuring vehicles are equipped with winter essentials, keeping phones charged, and staying updated on weather developments.

Stay tuned to WIBX and weather apps for the latest updates. Be sure to stay safe this holiday season and enjoy what will quite possibly be a white Christmas.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan