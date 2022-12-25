More than ever, we may be influenced by what we see on social media. Whether it's an inspiration to travel to a new destination, try a different kind of clothing company or explore something you haven't done yet, it's intriguing.

While what we see on social media may be helpful at times, we should proceed with caution. It's easy to see something and believe in it without checking to see if there's a reliable source.

Did You See This Social Media Trend?



Users from all over the world have been sharing the latest trend on social media. A video surfaced on TikTok showcasing easy ways to clean off your car after a snowstorm.

Thousands to millions of users saw how easy and fast this solution was. However, did we analyze the pros and cons of this task?

Users On TikTok Shared This Viral Video Of An Easy Hack, Was It False?



It's been suggested on TikTok videos to pour hot water on your windshield after a snowstorm. While some users were excited to learn about the new trick, others questioned their actions after the trend went wrong.

Some users later posted a recap video of how their windshields cracked after trying this viral TikTok trend.

Is The New TikTok Trend Worth The Risk?

Is it better to safety clean off your vehicle or take the risk of potentially cracking your windshield? App users are going back and forth the decision.

The Automotive Association Makes A Recommendation



According to the Automotive Association,

"If you use hot water on an iced-over car, you run the real risk of damaging your windscreen. Most people know not to use boiling water on their windscreen, with only 2% of people we asked saying they do this.* But our survey found that young people (aged 18-24) are more than twice as likely to use boiling water as the general population. 1 in 20 risk a cracked windscreen by pouring boiling water on it.* Glass expands quickly when hot or even warm water touches it. But it'll contract quickly too as it cools down in the cold air. That flexing can make the glass crack even if you're using lukewarm water – especially if it has small chips or cracks already. When we asked drivers, 23% said they'd used warm water on the windscreen.* But the risk isn't worth it as it could land you in a worse situation than when you started."

There Are Winter Driving Habits That Can Ruin Your Car, Did You Know?

Pouring warm to hot water on your windshield is one of the many ways that your driving habits could ruin your car.

The Weather Channel Recommends Ways To Stay Safe On The Road



According to the Weather Channel,

"The temperature difference between the scalding water and your freezing car may crack your windshield. Remember that rock that put a lovely crack in the glass yesterday? The hot water will work its way in there and expand, creating a problem you don't want to see. Instead, go for the old fashioned way: the ice scraper. "

This is an important reminder to fact check what we may come across on social media. We have the opportunity to do our work and research and that's the best bet.

Would you try this latest trend? Have you ever put hot water on your windshield before? Let us know below.

