The New York Mets have soared in the standings thus far in 2022, this despite being a bit sore on the mound.

However, the news seems to be getting better as it pertains to the return of the two pitchers who will need to lead the team if they have any hopes of holding onto their lead in the National League East, and having success beyond. It's hopeful so far on a third.

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer - two of the best pitchers in all of MLB - are still out, with deGrom having not yet thrown an official pitch this season, and Mad Max missing for the last 5 weeks.

Despite the absence of excellence, the Amazins' were able to grab the division lead, and even grow it with deGrom and Scherzer missing time. On June 1, that lead had ballooned to 10 and 1/2 games.

It's now down to 4.

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets Max Scherzer, Getty Images loading...

Scherzer: Suffered a strained oblique and hasn't pitched for the Mets since May 18. Threw 65 pitches over 3 and 1/3 innings while striking out six in a rehab assignment for Binghamton this week. Manager Buck Showalter said this week, Max might start for the Mets on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets Jacob deGrom, Getty Images loading...

deGrom: Had what was called a 'stress reaction' in his shoulder during his final pre-season outing and hasn't thrown a pitch for the team this season. Good news is that he's throwing again and John Heyman of CBS sports reported this week that the two-time Cy Young Award winner may return before the All-Star Break.

New York Mets v Houston Astros Carlos Carrasco, Getty Images loading...

Carlos Carrasco: Left Wednesday's loss 5-3 loss to Houston with lower back tightness and is due to have an MRI. 'Cookie', as he's called, has been steady for New York this season and a key-cog in the rotation. However, he uncharacteristically allowed four-runs, including two home runs, to the Astros before even recording an out in the first inning. Hopefully that back tightness is simply a result of his sharp twisting to watch the ball fly out of the park and not a sign of a more serious injury. His timeline to return is not yet known.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - Game Two Tylor Megill, Getty Images loading...

Megill: Placed on the injured list last week and expected to miss upwards of two-months with a strained scapula. Official timeline from team was approximately 6-8 weeks.

The Mets open a weekend series in Miami on Friday night.

