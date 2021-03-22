‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed Retiring Amid Misconduct Claim
(AP) -- U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.
Reed said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.”
He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was “powerless over alcohol.”
Reed was first elected to Congress in 2010.
Reed said he would not seek any elective office in 2022.
