Spotted! These Celebs Cheered on the New York Rangers Yesterday

Spotted! These Celebs Cheered on the New York Rangers Yesterday

Getty Images / Twitter

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full-swing, and New York Rangers' fans got to experience one of the most dramatic moments anywhere in sports: a Game 7, at home.

Madison Square Garden was the backdrop, as the Rangers battled the Pittsburgh Penguins for a spot in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rangers' fans have been loud and proud this entire season, and that was definitely the case in the stands at MSG yesterday.

There were a few notable names, and familiar faces, in the stands with the rest of the blue-and-red crowd yesterday, as it turns out. Did you spot any of these celebrities cheering on the Rangers?

Get our free mobile app

Kayvon Thibodeaux was in the building yesterday:


Future Knick Donovan Mitchell checked out MSG:


The New York Mets were on-hand, too:

The New York Rangers are moving on to the second round, so you can only imagine who will be showing up at MSG in the coming days!

What a Goal! Check Out These Classic Albany River Rats Photos

The Albany River Rats called the Capital Region home for close to two decades, and had many memorable moments. Check out these shots from their 2004-05 season.

Ten Capital Region Hockey Players that Made it to the NHL

The Capital Region has a rich history of hockey players turning professional, and with the 2021-22 NHL season now underway, here are ten players from the region with NHL ties.
Filed Under: 2022 stanley cup playoffs, hockey, madison square garden, New York Rangers, NHL, pittsburgh penguins, stanley cup
Categories: Entertainment News, New York News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top