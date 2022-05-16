Spotted! These Celebs Cheered on the New York Rangers Yesterday

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full-swing, and New York Rangers' fans got to experience one of the most dramatic moments anywhere in sports: a Game 7, at home.

Madison Square Garden was the backdrop, as the Rangers battled the Pittsburgh Penguins for a spot in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rangers' fans have been loud and proud this entire season, and that was definitely the case in the stands at MSG yesterday.

There were a few notable names, and familiar faces, in the stands with the rest of the blue-and-red crowd yesterday, as it turns out. Did you spot any of these celebrities cheering on the Rangers?

Kayvon Thibodeaux was in the building yesterday:

Future Knick Donovan Mitchell checked out MSG:

The New York Mets were on-hand, too:

The New York Rangers are moving on to the second round, so you can only imagine who will be showing up at MSG in the coming days!

