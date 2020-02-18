Stanley Theater To Begin Pre-Show Dining In March

The Stanley Theater has announced that pre-showing dining will be available at the theater beginning in March.

Feast and Festivities by O’Connor’s is partnering with the Stanley to manage the new dining service that will be able to host up to 100 guests.

The new guest service option will debut on March 3rd and 4th for the Broadway Theatre League’s presentation of Cats.

The ticket price is set at $38 and will feature appetizers, pasta, a selection of meats, salad, vegetable options and dessert.

The dining option will also be available for private events.

“Partnering with The Stanley Theatre to introduce dining service has been nothing short of a win for the theatre, but also for Utica,” said Patrick O’Connor.