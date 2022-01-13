Theresa Caputo Coming Back To The Stanley Theatre In Utica New York

Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show "Long Island Medium" will be appearing live once again at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

When Is The Show?

The live experience will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 7:30PM. This will be her second trip to Utica. She was here live in the area back in 2017. If you missed that show, at least you have a lot of time now to plan for this one.

When Can You Start To Buy Tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28th at 10:00AM and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Tickets start at $47.25 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change without notice.

Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

For Those That Don't Know, Who Is Theresa?

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years.

She will share personal stories about her life and will explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

How Is The Stanley Theatre Handling COVID Protocols?

The Stanley will adhere to all recommendations and guidelines from Oneida County in regards to COVID-19. With this said, the theatre will require any applicable mandates at the time of the performance. In addition, “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.

