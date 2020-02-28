State DOT Unveils Bagg’s Square Project

The State Department of Transportation is announcing the start of construction on a new project that will enhance pedestrian and bicycle access and support revitalization in Utica’s Bagg’s Square neighborhood.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominquez was joined by state and local officials on Friday at Union Station to unveil plans for the project.

The $4.4 million project will create a 10-foot wide, half-mile-long shared-use path along Whitesboro Street and North Genesee Street between Seneca and Wurz Avenue.

Dominguez says it will also enhance safety on North Genesee Street.

The project is scheduled for completion late this year.

Dave Smith, WIBX