State Hearing On Cuomo’s Economic Development Plans Set

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers will hear from Cuomo administration officials on the governor's spending plans for economic development projects in the next state budget.

The joint Senate and Assembly public hearing on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development plans in his $175 billion budget proposal is scheduled to start Tuesday morning at the Legislative Office Building in downtown Albany.

Like his previous budgets, the third-term Democrat's spending proposal includes more than $1 billion for boosting the state's economy through tax incentives and business subsidies.

Among those scheduled to testify is Howard Zemsky, head of the state's main economic development agency, as well as other state officials and representatives from business and trade groups.

The hearing is the 12th of 13th state budget hearings. The final hearing, on taxes, will be held Tuesday.