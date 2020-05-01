State Police arrested a Middleville man on several charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident in the Town of Newport.

State Police say Troopers responded to the scene where a witness says a firearm was pulled on one motorist by another.

Authorities say an investigation revealed 18-year-old Thomas DeJohn allegedly stole a firearm from a residence in the Town of Fairfield. After stealing the weapon, police say DeJohn drove to Newport where the road rage incident occurred.

Troopers say DeJohn exited his vehicle, damaged the other party's vehicle and displayed a rifle. Following the incident DeJohn was located in Herkimer, where police say he displayed the rifle again to several individuals.

Eventually, police were able to catch up with Thomas DeJohn and have arrested him on charges of Felony Grand Larceny, Misdemeanor Menacing, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.