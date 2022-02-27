New York State Police are asking for help from the public in an investigation into a hit and run accident that involved a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

It happened this morning, Sunday, February 27, 2022 sometime between 3:00am and 7:00am in the southbound lanes of I-390.

State Police say the accident occurred about three-quarters of a mile north of Exit 7, the Mount Morris / Letchworth State Park exit, directly across from the American Rock Salt Mine.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call New York State Police at: (585) 398.4100. Drivers who were in that area between 3:00am and 7:00am and who have dashcam footage are also asked to review it for any information that could be helpful to the investigation.

It is not known from where the driver of the vehicle originated, or if the driver was aware of the fact that a pedestrian was hit.

Police are not releasing any other details about the accident or the condition of the victim at this time.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers. The Crime Stoppers office in any region can help. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. No arrests have been made at the time of this posting. However, should an arrest be made, the reader is reminded that all arrested persons and suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

