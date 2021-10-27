Syracuse Man Wanted for Hit and Run that Killed Dirt Bike Rider

Syracuse Police are looking for a man in a hit and run that took place earlier this month.

Kedarriel Lavender allegedly hit 33-year-old Syracuse resident Michael Hathorn on his off-road dirt bike.

The crash took place on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 3:25 am on East Colvin Street near South State Street in Syracuse.

Michael Hathorn was taken to University Hospital. He died in the hospital on October 6, 2021.

At the time of the accident, police say Lavender left the scene. His car was later found abandoned at a location away from the scene.

The suspect, Kedarriel Lavender, is described as a 37-year-old black male about 6’1” tall, weighing 150 pounds. Police say that his last known address was at an apartment on Stewart Court or at a residence on Hope Avenue in Syracuse.

Anyone with information on Lavender’s whereabouts is asked to call Syracuse Police at: (315) 442.5130.

