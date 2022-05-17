A teenager from Onondaga is accused of purposely running into two pedestrians earlier this month, resulting in the death of one.

Lyndon McMullen, 18, turned himself into the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning, according to reporting by Syracuse.com.

The March 5 incident occurred on Meredith Avenue in the town of Onondaga at approximately 4:30 p.m. McMullen is accused of using his SUV to intentionally drive into two men, 24-year-old Luis Berrios and his 65-year-old uncle, Benjamin Berrios, according to reports. McMullen did so because he had an ongoing dispute with the younger Berrios, the Sheriff's Office say.

Then, McMullen simply drove off, deputies say, with his SUV later found parked at the nearby Onondaga Nation. He was not with the vehicle at the time it was located, deputies said.

Luis Berrios, who is from Nedrow, was found critically hurt on the side of the road by first responders who were called to the scene. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he died from his injuries. Reports say his uncle, Benjamin, also from Nedrow, was seriously injured as well, but survived.

Nedrow is a hamlet located inside the town of Onondaga.

McMullen is being charged with second degree murder along with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Deputies say their investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

