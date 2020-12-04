Utica Police Investigating Hit and Run Incident In The City

The Utica Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that happened near the intersection of Route 12 and Noyes Street in the city.

According to officials, units responded to the scene and discovered a pedestrian who had been presumably struck by a vehicle. Officials say the vehicle in question left the scene and passerby noticed the individual in the road. At the time the individual was discovered several parties in the immediate vicinity called the police and Utica Fire via 911.

Utica Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the male victim to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his head and body and police say he's in serious condition. The Utica Police Department is still looking for leads on who may have been the driver in the incident.

Police say, Route 12 Northbound from Oswego Street to the State Street/Route 12 North Ramp is closed. Access to Route 12 North can be made via the State Street ramp. That ramp will be closed for the majority of the evening and early morning hours. The Utica Police Accident Reconstruction Team is processing the scene and updates will be issued when the roadway is opened. When more details are released we will provide them to you.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Utica Police Department. You can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. Anonymous tips can be sent via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers on their website. Tips may lead to cash rewards. You can also contact them at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).