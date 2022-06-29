State Police Investigating Homicide in Sandy Creek

State Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Sandy Creek.

Troopers were called to a home on Route 11 in Sandy Creek on Tuesday to check the welfare of 29-year-old Charles Rothenburg.

Following information received during a search of the home, police returned today and found Rothenburg’s body inside the residence

62-year-old Alva Parsons was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Parsons was transported to the Oswego County Jail awaiting CAP court arraignment.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

