Hamilton College is headed a few miles down the road to Utica for the NCAA Division III Frozen Four after a 2-1 overtime win over Norwich Saturday night at Sage Rink. Jackson Krock played the hero, scoring 2:44 into sudden victory to send the Continentals on.

It was messy, fast, and exactly what you’d expect this time of year.

The play started with a turnover forced by Krock in the Norwich zone. Luke Tchor picked it up, gave it back, got it right back again, then fired from the circle. The goalie made the stop, but Krock was sitting at the post and slammed home the rebound. Game over. Bench clears. Pileup.

Hamilton improves to 21-5-2 and now heads to Utica.

The Continentals controlled most of the night, outshooting Norwich 43-22 and winning the faceoff battle 42-70. They set the tone early too, jumping out to a 16-7 edge in shots in the first period. Norwich did ring one off the crossbar less than a minute in, but after that Hamilton carried the play.

READ MORE: Utica Men's Hockey Team's Goal to Face Hamilton in the Frozen Four Final Comes to an End

Max Bulawka got Hamilton on the board in the second. Ben Zimmerman brought it in, slid it across, and Bulawka finished it with a smooth move in tight. That made it 1-0.

Norwich didn’t do much in the third, just four shots, but they made one count. Boyd Stahlbaum picked off a pass behind the Hamilton net and slipped in the equalizer with just over ten minutes left. That set up overtime.

Krock finished with his eighth goal of the season and continues to be a force at the dot, winning 18 of 29 faceoffs. Bulawka stays hot with five goals in four playoff games. Goalie Aksel Reid stopped 21 shots.

Hamilton ties a program record with 21 wins and, more importantly, is heading to the national semifinals for the first time.

Hamilton will play Aurora University, 25-5-1, in the semi-final game at 3 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased online at Empire State Tix or by clicking here. Single game tickets are $25 and entry for the entire weekend's four games is $40 each.

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