The New York State Police have arrested another individual in connection with a shooting that happened in the Oneida County Town of Vienna on February 2nd, 2021.

State Police say Troopers were initially called to an address on State Route 13 for reports of a shooting incident. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that during an altercation Todd Estes of Vienna was allegedly shot by Nicolas Damanski of Chittenango. Damanski is already facing several charges. Police say the victim, 42-year-old Todd Estes, is also facing charges for his role in the incident.

During the altercation between Damanski and Estes, Estes was allegedly in possession of an illegal, loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round capacity magazine. Troopers say during the physical altercation Estes threatened to shoot Damanski and an unnamed female, according to authorities.

Now, State Police announced they have discovered the seller of the illegal handgun that Estes was in possession of. State Police say on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 33-year-old Brian Streeter of Bridgeport, New York was arrested on several charges including,

Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the 3rd degree (Class “D” felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (Class “D” felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, (Class “E” felony)

Unlawful Possession of a large capacity (30 round) ammunition feeding device (Class “A” misdemeanor.)

State Police say Streeter, who was previously convicted of a crime, is charged with selling Todd Estes the 9mm pistol and 30-round magazine he allegedly had on him during the altercation with Nicolas Damanski. Authorities believe the transaction took place in 2020 and the firearm was sold for $600.