The New York State Police are investigating two separate incidents and are asking the public for help. One incident was an alleged theft of items from the Lowe's in Herkimer and the theft of a trailer in the Town of Hastings.

State Police report that two individuals walked into the Lowe's Hardware Store on Lowe's Boulevard in Herkimer and grabbed several items from the store shelves. Troopers say the larceny occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on December 26th, 2020. The two men, pictured below, were seen on camera taking four cordless nail guns and walking out of the store with them, without paying. The value of the stolen items came to $1,426.00. If you know who either of the individuals are, you're asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Lowe's Suspects

Another incident in which State Police need the public's help solving was the theft of a 2014 Wells Cargo trailer. Officials say the trailer was taken from the B&C Storage facility on State Route 11. This theft occurred on Christmas Day 2020, according to officials. If anyone can identify the individual in the photo below you are encouraged to please contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Another resource you can use to provide law enforcement information and possibly get a cash reward is Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can leave 100% anonymous tips by calling 1-866-730-8477 or by going to MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com. If you witness any type of criminal or suspicious activity, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a good avenue to report it.