State Police Postpone Trooper Entrance Exam

The New York State Police Trooper entrance exam that had been scheduled for October has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced.

Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund.

They’ll need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled.

A new exam date will be announced when appropriate on social media and at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.