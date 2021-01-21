State PSC Approves Major Transmission Line Project

The State Public Service Commission has approved a 93-mile transmission line starting in Oneida County and extending to Albany County.

The line, which was proposed in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address, is designed to speed up the flow of clean energy to high-demand markets downstate.

The initiative also increases transmission capacity.

"New York is taking aggressive action to become a leader in the green energy economy by enhancing the reliability and resiliency of the state's energy infrastructure and constructing a new energy superhighway to move energy to high demand areas Downstate efficiently," Governor Cuomo said. "The Marcy-New Scotland Upgrade is a critical element of that effort and once complete, it will not only reduce energy congestion and production costs, but improve market competition, and create good jobs as well.

The cost of the Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project is nearly $854 million.

The rebuilt transmission lines are expected to be in service by the end of 2023.