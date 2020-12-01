Statewide Holiday Toy And Coat Drive Gets Underway

New York state’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need gets underway today.

Residents are being asked to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies at locations across the state.

"This year has been difficult for more families than any time in recent memory," Governor Cuomo said. "While the holidays will look and feel different this year, it will not change what is in our hearts. To ensure families in need are able to share in the joy of this season, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider making a donation and help make someone else's holiday just a little bit brighter."

You can bring donations to the State Office Building on Genesee Street in Utica.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of those dropping off donations including social distancing, and access to hand sanitizer. Masks are required.

The drive runs through December 16th.