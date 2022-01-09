For the second straight week Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore special warm-up cleats to honor a legend that we lost in 2021.

It was last week, the Digg was wearing special cleats that honor the late great John Madden.

This week, he decided to honor the former Golden Girl actress and amazing comedic actress Betty White who passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th, 2022.

Betty White was a pioneer in Television and had a career that spanned over eight decades. She got her in radio as an actor and then transitioned to Television where she was a mainstay on the game shows of the 1950s and 1960s.

She would become a household name when she took a starring role in the 1970s hit show "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". In the 1980's she stayed on top of the TV world when she was one of the stars of the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls"

She continued to work in the 90s and 00s and was a star of the hit show, "Hot In Cleveland" and even hosted Saturday Night Live after a Facebook campaign was started to get her the hosting gig.

Diggs who is known for wearing different and creative cleats for warmups each week continued that tradition with these Betty White cleats.

The Bills are at home today hosting the New York Jets with the hope of clinching the AFC East for the second straight year. A win would also guarantee the Bills at least one home game in this year's playoffs.

