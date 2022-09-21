When a former student-athlete has a huge game in front of a national audience, you make sure people know where he went to school.

The University of Maryland doesn't want people to forget that Diggs was a Terrapin from 2012-2014.

Stefon Diggs had a huge night on Monday night when the Buffalo Bills took on the Tennessee Titans. With 148 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns, he was one of the highest-graded players of the week at his position.

In two weeks he's already racked up 270 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns.

In order to celebrate his huge night, the University of Maryland changed their profile page for social media not only with his picture but even changed the description of the school to "The school Stefon Diggs attended"

"This is a different team and I feel like the pieces that we've added (kind of) made this team different." - Stefon Diggs talking with ESPN

There is still a lot of football to be played but it's easy to get swept up in the excitement surrounding the Buffalo Bills this year. It's not like it used to be where the Bills would start slow, or they would beat some teams but they were no name teams that no one expected would be any good.

They just took the current Super Bowl champs and beat them by 21 and then took the team that was the #1 seed of the AFC heading into the playoffs last season and beat them by 34. They aren't just winning. They really are dominating.

The hope is that they don't get too far ahead of themselves. Win every week and don't let games slip through your fingers.

The Bills take on the 2-0 Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Miami at 1pm. It will be the first time this season that they aren't playing a nationally televised game under the lights on a weeknight!

Best Buffalo Bills Fan Tailgating Pictures After Big Bills Win Check out some of the best fans in the world after the big Buffalo win yesterday!

Best Pictures of Josh Allen Proving He's A Superstar Josh Allen is certainly living up to the hype after a show-stopping performance in Los Angeles.