Stefon Diggs Makes Pitch to Buffalo Bills to Sign This Free Agent?

The Buffalo Bills are less than one week away from the first practice at training camp.

Sunday, July 24th at 9:45 am will be the first practice at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. The rookies reported this morning, while veterans will report on Saturday.

The Bills are the favorites to win the Super Bowl in Arizona this February. They have, by many experts and fans, the best and most complete roster in the NFL.

The offense is led by Josh Allen and features a ton of weapons, such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, Jamison Crowder, Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook.

The defense was the number one ranked defense in last year's regular season (yards allowed per game), but star cornerback Tre'Davious White is recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery last November and it remains to be seen whether or not be will be 100 percent by early September.

Maybe general manager Brandon Beane decides to sign another veteran?

Former first round pick Joe Haden is currently a free agent, and according to Pro Football Talk, had a workout video shared by Stefon Diggs on Instagram, with the eyeball emoji and @ the Buffalo Bills...

It sure looks like Diggs is making a pitch to his team to sign Haden to the team for the 2022 season.

Haden has spent his entire 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He's no longer a number one cornerback, but should be able to provide great depth as a second or third CB. The Bills might consider it if they get into injury trouble, but as of now it doesn't look like Beane will add to the roster before the preseason in August.

Would you want Joe Haden added to the defense?

