Central New York is Home to Best Ice Cream in the Country

The best ice cream in the country comes from Central New York.

The annual World Dairy Expo has crowned the best of the best and Central New York has come out on top. The judges awarded Stewart's Shops as one of the best places to get dairy products in North America.

Stewart’s Shops collected a total of four ice cream awards at the 55th competition, one first place, a second-place, as well as two third places out of more than 1,400 submissions from dairy producers across North America.

The judging is based on flavor, body and texture, melting quality, appearance and color.

First Place - Peanut Butter

Stewart’s Shops officially has the best peanut butter ice cream in the country. Stewart’s Peanut Butter Pandemonium Ice Cream was the winner in the Peanut Butter Ice Cream category.

Peanut Butter Pandemonium is the top-selling flavor at Stewart’s Shops.

Second Place - Mint

Stewart’s Shops Mint Cookie Crumble is another favorite, and it took second place in the mint category this year.

Third Place - Frozen Desserts

The two third-place finishes were in the frozen dessert division. Mango Dragon Fruit won in the sherbet category, and Salty Caramel took home the prize in the gelato category.

New York Dairy Farms

What's the secret to all of Stewart’s Shops award-winning ice cream? It's all thanks to our New York dairy farmers. The dairy products are made fresh at the plant in Greenfield, New York with milk picked up from 20 local family dairy farms.

“Coming off the heels of winning Best Milk in New York State, we are so proud that our ice cream has been recognized at the World Dairy Expo! We’ve been making quality dairy products for over 100 years”, said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

Stewart's Shops have received a number of awards at the World Dairy Expo in the past. Philly Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Cookie Crumble, French Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Gelato, and Crumbs Along the Mohawk, have all picked up honors.

