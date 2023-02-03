25 Stores And Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford

What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.

Quick History Of Sangertown Square Mall

Sangertown Square Mall opened in 1980 in New Hartford. When they opened their doors in July of that year, there were only 34 stores to shop at. Now Sangertown Square has over 50 with more on the way.

Some of the first anchors of the mall included Hess's, JCPenney, Sears, and Bradlees.

Storied regional chain Hess's became Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Kaufmann's in 1994. Bradlees closed in 2001 which converted to Target in 2002. Kaufmann's became Macy's in September 2006. In September 2012, DSW opened as a junior anchor within the mall."

In 2014, a two-year refresh project began to modernize Sangertown Square and provide new seating, decorative lighting, new tile, exterior entrances, and an improve even outside for the landscaping.

Sangertown Recent Events

Here's a quick look at some major events recently:

- In 2015, it was announced Boscovs will replace Sears which would close.

- June 4, 2020, JCPenney announced they will close.

- January 6, 2021, Macy's announced they will be closing.

What stores or restaurants would you like to see added to Sangertown?

What would you be excited to shop at, or eat at, if it made an appearance at the mall? That was the question asked on social media. We found a wide variety of responses. Some asking for new stores, some asking for stores to make a comeback to the mall. If you have any other suggestions for this list, send us a text message on our station app. Here's what you suggested:

