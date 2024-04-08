A young teenage girl suffered serious injury following a car-pedestrian accident in the Town of New Hartford.

According to New Hartford Police, officers responded to the scene of a personal injury accident on Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. The accident occurred on Commercial Drive between the mall and Market 32.

When officers arrived they located an 18-year-old female lying unconscious in the roadway. Medical first responders immediately began lifesaving efforts and aid on the scene. Emergency medical personnel included first responders from Edwards Ambulance Service, who began Advanced Life Support intervention en route to Wynn Hospital. While she is still being treated at Wynn Hospital, her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

When it comes to the driver, a preliminary investigation by New Hartford Police indicates the female victim was walking in the designated southbound crosswalk when 58-year-old Nicholas Bandera of Oneida turned left out of Sangertown Square Mall into the westnound lane. In doing so, police say Bandera stuck the young woman in the crosswalk. In doing so, police say the victim rolled over the hood of the vehicle, over the top and airborne and ultimately fell to rest on the blacktop.

This accident is still under investigation, but police say tickets have already been issued. Bandera was issued a ticket for driving with a suspended license. As this investigation is ongoing, police say other charges may be possible. We hope that the young teenage victim will make a full recovery and no serious setbacks are suffered. Hats off to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene.

10 Most Dangerous Towns in New York Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler