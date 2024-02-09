No Children Under 18 Allowed In Sangertown Mall Without Parents

The recent problems with unruly and violent juveniles is not exclusive to the City of Utica. New Hartford Police just concluded an investigation into a disturbance at Sangertown Square Mall this past weekend. As a result of this incident Sangertown is making a change to their admission policy.

New Hartford Police say on Saturday evening at approximately 6 p.m. units were called to the mall for reports of a large group of young people fighting, screaming and causing a disturbance. When they arrived, police encountered roughly 50 juveniles acting out. Mall security had tried to get a handle on the situation, but police had to get involved.

Eventually, police were able to remove all occupants that were causing issues and that prompted their investigation into what happened. After looking into what occurred, police say they arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration. The reason behind the charge, according to the police, is the young girl's attempt to interrupt officers breaking up the commotion.

Police say the mall and the police department have had a very good relationship for a long time and both are looking out constantly for the good of the community and the shoppers in the mall. Both parties are not willing to tolerate the behavior and conduct that occurred over the weekend. Per the advice of police Sangertown management is instituting a new policy regarding children under the age of 18.

Effective immediately anyone under the age of 18 will not be permitted inside the mall without adult supervision. Police say in addition to the adult supervision individuals must "abide by any and all other rules determined by Sangertown Square Mall Management in order to enter or remain at The Sangertown Square Mall and its adjacent property."

As a result of the new policy, police have an increased presence at the mall and the security will be enhanced as well. New Hartford Police want to thank the several other agencies and individuals who helped bring a successful conclusion to Saturday's incident.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan

10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff Working in a prison isn't easy. On top of everything corrections officers have to face daily, nearly 1,500 attacks on staff took place in one year. Here are the 10 New York Correctional Facilities with the most staff attacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams