Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center

Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?

At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:

Sangertown Square Mall

Sangertown opened in 1980 with Sears, Bradlees, Hess's, and JCPenney as the four main stores. Through the years, many shops have left their mark on our region:

The original design of the mall was nearly identical to Hampshire Mall in Massachusetts and Pyramid Mall in Ithaca, New York."

When it opened, the mall was home to a movie theater with 6 screens and a roller rink in the Bradlees wing. The roller rink was converted into extra screens for the theater after the first couple years, bringing the total amount of screens to 9.

Riverside Center History

Riverside opened in Utica in 1974. The shopping center still exists today, but the actual shopping mall closed in the late 90's.

What Are Your Favorite Memories?

We asked all over social media for you to share with us your favorite memories of shopping at both locations. This question wasn't to bash the current state of one location or the other, but truly to explore a blast from the past. What did you enjoy the most about shopping in the area? Did you have your first kiss at Sangertown? Did you buy your first boom box or record at Riverside? Text us your answers on our station app.

Here's some of the top answers from social media:

