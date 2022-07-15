Stroll Through Fields of Gold in 8 of Best Sunflower Fields in New York

It's almost sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York.

It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge across the Empire State. Here are the 8 best places to see, walkthrough, and pick sunflowers this summer.

Thorn Farm - Wayne County

The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.

The fields are located on hills with many blind spots. Please be careful and mindful when pulling over. Do not stop in the middle of the rural roads, and be mindful of those who are stopped.

Sunflowers of Sanborn - Niagara County

Go and explore the U-Pick sunflower field, home to over 100,000 sunflowers. The field has over six different varieties, so you will be sure to find the perfect one.

Sunflowers of Sandborn opens for the season on August 1st.

Sunflower Valley Farm - New Hampton

Sunflower Valley Farm is in the Hudson Valley. Admission is $5 and includes three flowers. Additional flowers are $1.

Wickham Farms - Penfield

Explore the beauty and colors of more than one million sunflowers at Wickham Farms near Rochester. The iconic Sunflower Spectacular will be held from early August through early September.

Wagner Farms - Rome

More than 25,000 people visit the fields of gold at Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome. They will open in mid-July.

The Inn Between Restaurant - Camillus

Rows of bright sunflowers are admired each near next to the Inn Between Restaurant in Camillus. Close to 250,000 flowers are planted on 75 acres every year.

Frederick Farm - Clifton Springs

The Frederick Farm in Clifton Springs named one of the best sunflower fields in the country by Country Living, offers more than just flowers. There are hayrides through the thousands of sunflowers too.

Teel Farm - Barneveld

The Teel Farm opened its sunflower fields for one weekend only in 2021. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for when it'll open this season.

Know a sunflower field we missed? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com to add it to the list.

