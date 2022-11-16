Etienne Performs Holiday Magic in Old Forge Thanksgiving Weekend

Illusionist Leon Etienne is giving the year's final weekend of performances in Old Forge and it will be a special holiday themed performance. Etienne, who has performed around the world with his Magic Rocks show including a run on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, is bringing holiday magic to the Strand Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.

“The holiday season is the most magical time of the year and I’m so excited to be returning to Old Forge with our show during Christmas on Main Street," said Etienne. "The big guy in the red suit is a personal friend of mine and rumor has it, he likes magic shows.

"Will Santa appear out of thin air? Reports from the North Pole confirm," says Etienne who grew up in Utica. Leon will be performing Magic Rocks show in what he calls a "one-of-a-kind, 100% interactive performance that is sure to bring joy, wonder, laughter, and magic!"

Etienne will perform two shows on Friday, November 25th at 2pm and 7pm, and two shows on Saturday, November 26th at 2pm and 7pm, at the Strand Theatre. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the website, Visit OldForgeMagic.com.

The magic performances will be a part of Old Forge's annual Christmas on Main Street.

"Adirondack Christmas On Main Street is an annual tradition for the Old Forge and Inlet area that celebrates the arrival of the holiday season and simultaneously boosts local business. From Tree lightings, to Parades, to Scavenger Hunts, and even an Ugly Sweater Contest, Christmas on Main Street is sure to put you in the holiday spirit!"

“Since leaving Old Forge this summer we have performed all over the country and it truly feels like we are coming home during one of the most magical times of the year," said Etienne. "We’ve added a few holiday-themed effects to the show and can’t wait to be back on stage at The Strand.”

