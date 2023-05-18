Student Charged with Trespass, Showing Up Suspended

School District Bus Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM

A student at Madison Oneida BOCES is facing a trespass charged after officials say he showed up to school although he was on suspension.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say they received a call before 7:30 on Thursday morning over concerns that a student on the bus had a weapon. A 'lockout' was initiated as a safety precaution. However, Sheriff's investigators say it was determined that the student did not have any weapons, but ticketed him for the trespass charge for showing up to school while on suspension.

Because of his age, the students name is not being released.

No students or staff at the school were deemed to be in danger during this incident, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

