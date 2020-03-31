Madison Oneida BOCES Schools Provide Families With Meals

Since schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts in Oneida and Madison Counties have provided thousands of breakfasts and lunches to their students.

The nine component school districts under Madison Oneida BOCES collectively provided near 24,000 meals to school children last week and have provided more than 37,000 meals since schools closed on March 16th.

That equals an average of more than 3,700 breakfast and lunches a day across the region.

“I can’t thank my Food Service staff enough for all they have done for our students and families,” Stockbridge Valley Superintendent Cindy Stocker said. “They, too, are among the essential workers that are supporting the health and well-being of others - and they do it with a smile and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Schools meals are available to any child in the community under 18 whether they attend school or not.