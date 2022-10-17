Students Work Together to Build New Bridge by Hand in the Adirondacks

It's the little things that make a big impact, but what these students did is so much more than that.

It has certainly been a busy past five months in the Adirondacks for the Student Conservation Association. Every year they spend the summer clearing, repairing and improving the nature trails up north.

Not only do they clear brush and debris on the trails, but they also put their hardhats on for some construction. This summer they completely built a brand new bridge over a creek. The old bridge, that had been there for years, had been deemed unsafe and was taken down.

There were other fun projects on the agenda this summer too. Here's what they were able to do this year.

7.5 miles of trail brushed

3,296 feet of new trail constructed

15 blowdowns removed

60 stone steps constructed

154 feet of stone cribbing

170 feet of bridging built

16 drains installed

64 acres of fish habitat improved

13 campsites revamped

213 feet of accessible trail improved.

Stats are certainly great, but take a look at all they were able to do for yourself.

Students Spend Summer Improving Adirondack Trails and Bridges The work by these young adults is no small feat. They were able to make huge improvements to the Adirondack trails this year, making the Great Outdoors even more enjoyable. A big thank you goes to the Student Conservation Association!

It is amazing to see the work people can do to improve the beauty of the outdoors when they work together. Just like the incredible efforts made in all of these local towns during National #ILoveMyParkDay.

