If you're over the age of 25, undoubtedly the memory of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center towers is ingrained in your memory. You know where you were, how the whole world changed in just a manner of hours, and how the majority of people came together to help. It may be 20 years later, but you can close your eyes and vividly remember, September 11, 2001.

While I remember it well, it wasn't until seeing these pictures and watching this video that the realization as to just how devastating the attacks were in New York City. We know the twin towers fell, but the collateral damage spanned for blocks and included multiple buildings, many of which were never shown on TV.

It required a Herculean effort from thousands of people to perform search and rescue duties and clean up the destruction. Three things really bring home the enormity of the day. Seeing the hundreds of shovels and buckets used to dig through a mountain of twisted steel looking for any sign of people or clues. Watching 1st Responders risk their own safety climbing into the rubble hoping to find someone alive or recover bodies. And the video at the top contains more of these photos along with the chaotic radio transmissions as dispatchers and emergency services communicate and respond. It begins with the initial responders describing the scene and requesting more assistance and ends as the second tower crumbles. The transcript is included at the bottom.

A final note on the pictures themselves. They are the property of William Straite, the photographer who has been sharing all his wildlife photos of eagles, loons, and osprey with us all year. William was one of the many Central New York Paramedics and First Responders who spent time at Ground Zero during the recovery efforts.

Never Before Seen 9/11Photos Pictures of rescue and cleanup following 9/11 Terrorist Attacks