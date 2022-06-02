Sullivan County Fire Chief Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

An Orange County grand jury believes a high-ranking Sullivan County official sexually assaulted a child.

On Wednesday, June 1, New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrest of a Town of Mamakting man who was arrested for predatory sexual assault against a child. Troop F covers Sullivan, Orange, Rockland, Ulster and Greene counties.

Town of Mamamakting, New York Superintendent of Highways Accused of Sexual Assault Against Child

New York State Police announced the arrest of 55-year-old Robert Hufcut of Wurtsboro for predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child, both felonies.

nysp nysp loading...

Hufcut is the Superintendent of Highways in the Highway Department in the Town of Mamamakting, New York, according to the Town of Mamamakting, New York website.

A several-month-long investigation was conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which was ultimately presented to an Orange County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury voted to indict Hufcut. Police did not release any information about the several-month-long investigation.

An indictment warrant was issued and Hufcut was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Summitville, New York Fire Department Fire Chief Charged With Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child in Orange County, New York

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck Matt277 loading...

Hufcut is also the Fire Chief at the Summitville Fire Department, FireDepartment.Net reports.

He was arraigned in Orange County Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond.

New York State Police Seek Help In Investigation

"This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police, Middletown (845) 344-5300," New York State Police stated.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses