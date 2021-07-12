If you're looking to get your COVID vaccine at SUNY Poly, the clock is ticking.

Suny Poly, The New York State Fairgrounds, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, and Jones Beach will soon be closing. Those sites will stop operations on Monday, July 19. According to CNY Central, the state is downscaling mass vaccination operations and moving toward a focus on communities with low vaccination rates.

"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Governor Cuomo said. "In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."

The Fairgrounds site is staying open but moving. Starting on Wednesday July 14, the site will no longer be at the Expo Center but instead the Arts and Home Center. All open sites offer walk-in vaccinations for anyone eligible. According to WIBX, New York state opened the COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Poly in Marcy back in January of 2021.

Cutting Edge Technology Research Comes To Rome With Opening Of Innovare

The Advancement Center is a 150,000 square foot open innovation hub that will bring together scientific researchers, academia, and the Department of Defense to collaborate on cutting edge technology.

Innovare’s capabilities include highly specialized laboratories for experimentation in quantum communications and neuromorphic computing, 40,000 square feet of high-tech and high-speed communications-enabled collaboration spaces and an auditorium with capacity for over 250 people. The $12 million, state-of-the-art facility also includes a 50-mile drone corridor for advanced unmanned.

You can read more from WIBX here.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.