The St. Elizabeth College of Nursing has begun a new Education to Employment Program.

The new program is for incoming nursing students.

Nursing course tuition at the college will be paid for and employment at Mohawk Valley Health System after graduation is guaranteed.

The College of Nursing offers multiple curriculum plans, including a weekday program, and evening weekend program and a dual degree program with SUNY Poly

The SECON Dual Degree (1+2+1) Partnership in Nursing program provides students with the chance to earn two degrees in four years, as Associate in Applied Science from SECON and a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Poly.

"There is a national shortage of nurses, causing an immediate need to provide quality education to prospective students," said Varinya Sheppard, President of SECON. "We are excited to offer this new program to our students with the hope that it helps make choosing a profession in Nursing not only a rewarding career, but an affordable one.

There is a projected shortage of more than 39,000 registered nurses in New York state by 2030, according to a new report by the New York State Department of Health.

Graduates from the program will be working in the newest hospital in New York state when the Wynn Hospital which opens next year in downtown Utica.

MVHS expects to employ 3,000 to 3,500 healthcare professionals at the hospital when it opens in 2023.

More than 130 medical students and resident physicians are expected to study and practice at the Wynn Hospital each year.

Visit secon.edu for more information on the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing.

