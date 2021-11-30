Students, teachers and administrators at Louis Denti Elementary School in Rome got a big surprise on Tuesday morning.

Dollar General presented the school $50,000 as part of the company’s “Reading Revolution” program.

Neither the students, the teachers or the principal knew what was in store.

The administration and students opened a yellow and black box and were excited to discover a check for $50,000!

“The past year was challenging, but Rome is a very strong community, and Dollar General is proud to be a part of it,” said Matt Abernathy, Dollar General regional director. “At DG, we believe it is important to invest in the communities we call home as part of our mission of Serving Others. We loved surprising this amazing school community with these funds, especially knowing the positive impact they can have on current and future students alike. to support our amazing community.”

The $50,000 donation aims to support the school’s library and literacy programs.

The school can use the funds to purchase books, technology programs, computers and/or other educational supplies or resources

“We believe education helps open the doorway to brighter futures and incredible opportunities,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are proud to support the Rome community and hope these funds help further the investment in students’ education path at Louis V. Denti Elementary.”

Dollar General has awarded nearly $4 million to schools since the inception of its “Reading Revolution” program in 2013.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Amazing 2021 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Take a look at the 2021 Gingerbread Village, in its new location at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Why Thousands of Shoes Were Left Outside Schools Across New York State Parents are protesting a possible vaccine mandate in schools, leaving thousands of shoes in districts across New York.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York