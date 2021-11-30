Surprise! Dollar General Donates $50,000 To Denti Elementary School For Literacy Programs
Students, teachers and administrators at Louis Denti Elementary School in Rome got a big surprise on Tuesday morning.
Dollar General presented the school $50,000 as part of the company’s “Reading Revolution” program.
Neither the students, the teachers or the principal knew what was in store.
The administration and students opened a yellow and black box and were excited to discover a check for $50,000!
“The past year was challenging, but Rome is a very strong community, and Dollar General is proud to be a part of it,” said Matt Abernathy, Dollar General regional director. “At DG, we believe it is important to invest in the communities we call home as part of our mission of Serving Others. We loved surprising this amazing school community with these funds, especially knowing the positive impact they can have on current and future students alike. to support our amazing community.”
The $50,000 donation aims to support the school’s library and literacy programs.
The school can use the funds to purchase books, technology programs, computers and/or other educational supplies or resources
“We believe education helps open the doorway to brighter futures and incredible opportunities,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are proud to support the Rome community and hope these funds help further the investment in students’ education path at Louis V. Denti Elementary.”
Dollar General has awarded nearly $4 million to schools since the inception of its “Reading Revolution” program in 2013.
