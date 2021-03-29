I am so annoyed at this latest marketing ploy by Pepsi and Peeps, claiming to release an ultra-limited Peeps flavored Pepsi in a three pack of different colored cans, each teasing you with the flavor of marshmallow. The product looks very enticing, but the promotion seems to be extra flat. Or, are we missing the bigger picture?

I'm probably most annoyed because my wife had me out today at grocery stores trying to find the product and unfortunately, I found everything BUT Peeps flavored Pepsi. Breaking News! It's nowhere to be found and it likely won't be any time soon, if ever...or will it?

Here's what we know right now: the product is called Pepsi x Peeps, as in, Pepsi times Peeps. It's supposedly real, and is part of an Easter promotion for both of the brands. But no matter how much my wife wants this product and how much I think I'd like to collect the three-pack, I have no interest in jumping through the hoops Pepsico has set up initially for this promo.

The peculiarity of this promotion is that it lasts only 6 days and then conveniently comes to an end on the day before April Fool's Day. My guess is, that means there must be some sort of a twist that will be announced on 4/1.

Making matters even more curious, Pepsico lists the official rules via this link: http://rules.gselive.com/pepsi-marshmallow.htm, which as of 8PM on Monday, the link was either dead or the page was taken down. That's odd for a company the size of Pepsi.

Here's the official pitch: PEPSI and PEEPS® want to help usher in the joyous, relaxing vibes of springtime and give fans one more reason to celebrate the new season. PEPSI and PEEPS® are calling on fans to show the world how they’re enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner – through the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes. Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS®.

Oddly, they're making it look like only a very few people will ever get to taste this limited time flavor. Furthermore, the packaging is incredibly cool and colorful and I guess at the end of the day, I'm really interested in tasting what a marshmallow flavored Pepsi actually be would be like. I know I'm not alone. So Pepsi is going to waste this idea on only a few people? With all of this interest, why wouldn't they mass produce it and let everybody buy it? Unless we've all taken the bait.

I'm not usually great with predictions, but this one seems to be too easy and too much of an opportunity for Pepsi to pass up. I'm predicting the limited number of winners will get their prize and the two brands will then announce on Thursday a month-long spring campaign where everybody will get to buy the novelty product until supplies run out. Cha-Ching!

Only time will tell.