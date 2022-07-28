Gas prices may have prompted one person to be up in arms – and take up arms.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to the Gulf gas station on State Route 9 in Wappinger after receiving a call from Dutchess County 911 at approximately 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Police say that the initial call was “for a report of a fight in progress with a knife. Responding Troopers took control of the situation and disarmed the suspect with the knife.” The NYSP says that the results of the preliminary investigation led to the discovery that the argument “started over a person allegedly cutting the line at the gasoline pump.”

At some point during the fight the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Sydney E. Heidt of Wappinger, allegedly “brandished and menaced the victim with a knife.”

Heidt was arrested and charged with the following:

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

Appearance tickets were issued. Heidt is scheduled to answer the charges before the Town of Wappinger Court on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:30pm.

Witnesses, or anyone with information that may be helpful to police, should call the New York State Police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

