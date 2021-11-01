New York State Police say a double stabbing is under investigation in Brookfield.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing. A pregnant 26-year-old and another woman, 31-years-old, were treated for multiple stab wounds following an argument where they were also hit with a hammer. The incident took place on October 29, 2021 at approximately 6:00am at a lot at 2612 State Route 8 in the Madison County town. Both women were released from the hospital.

New York State Public Information Officer Jack Keller told WIBX that it appears that the incident started as an argument over the baby and escalated into the stabbing. He says that neither the mother nor the unborn child were seriously harmed.

The suspect, 32-year-old Ryan A. Demorest, fled the scene before police arrived.

Demorest was eventually found dead from what appears to have been a suicide. The body of the Cassville resident was found outside a home in the Otsego County town of Plainfield.

Police are still investigating.

