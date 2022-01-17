Suspected Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi Kills 3, Wounds 6

By AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati police say a suspected drone attack may have sparked an explosion that engulfed three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport that killed three people and wounded six.

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani.

They didn't identify the wounded; police said they suffered minor or moderate wounds.

An investigation was underway. Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.