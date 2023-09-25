A couple is their 70's is lucky to be alive after they accidentally left the propane tanks on near their camper on, eventually triggering an explosion in Upstate New York.

State Police were called to the town of Spafford in Onondaga County late Monday morning for an explosion involving pickup truck that had an attached Northern Lite camper connected to the truck bed.

NYSP Troopers responded to reports of an explosion involving this pickup truck with an attached camper on Monday morning, Sept. 25, 2023 / via New York State Police NYSP Troopers responded to reports of an explosion involving this pickup truck with an attached camper on Monday morning, Sept. 25, 2023 / via New York State Police loading...

When Troopers arrived they had to sift through the debris to locate 74-year-old Barbara Hamlin under the rubble. Meanwhile, her husband, 75-year-old Robert Hamlin was located nearby and police say he had visible burns to his face.

Explosion involving propane tanks and a camper in Upstate NY injuries at couple in their 70's / via New York State Police Explosion involving propane tanks and a camper in Upstate NY injuries at couple in their 70's / via New York State Police loading...

It is believed the couple had accidentally left the propane tanks on which were attached to the camper last night. Then, when Barbara Hamlin went into the camper late this morning and turned on the stove, it triggered the explosion.

Attached camper explodes in Spafford NY / via New York State Police Attached camper explodes in Spafford NY / via New York State Police loading...

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, including a broken ankle and burns.

An adjacent home was also damaged by the explosion, police said.

